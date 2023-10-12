Safe Conversations Welcomes Dennis S. Holland: A Visionary Leader to Drive Innovation and Growth

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Conversations LLC is pleased to announce Dennis S. Holland as its newly appointed CEO. Dennis is a recognized leader with a history of achievement in corporate start-ups and brand turnarounds. With an exceptional track record of success, he is set to lead Safe Conversations into a new era of innovation, expansion, and transformation.

Demonstrating a legacy of leadership, Dennis's strategic insights have propelled businesses from the brink of adversity to enduring success. From reimagining the brand of a military-based financial services firm seeking to rebuild its customer and employee relationships to integrating the brands of FIS' early-stage acquisitions to creating the go-to-market strategy for a start-up data management company that helped it to secure more than $20M in venture capital funding, Dennis has consistently proven his ability to drive remarkable outcomes.

Safe Conversations' co-founders, Harville Hendrix, PhD and Helen LaKelly Hunt, PhD expressed their enthusiasm for the selection of Mr. Holland: "We are extremely grateful that Dennis Holland has signed on as our new CEO of Safe Conversations. His exceptional leadership experience aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering the transformative power of dialogue to communities and organizations around the world. We look forward to the positive impact of his wisdom, creativity, and results-driven personality on the future of Safe Conversations."

"I'm excited to step into the role of Safe Conversations' CEO," said Mr. Holland. "We plan to fully leverage the clinical innovations and philanthropic successes created by our founders in their service to global communities for more than 40 years. And I'm dedicated to extending their unique and proprietary methodologies and tools to new markets clamoring for more connected relationships as the key to their long-term growth and success."

Based in the neuro and quantum social sciences, Safe Conversations delivers comprehensive and highly structured team performance programs comprised of proven methodologies, time-tested tools, and skill development practices which are designed to foster the use of learned dialogue skills in all interpersonal interactions. Customers gain measurable value as high-performing teams eliminate traditional institutional boundaries and move the organization from monologue to dialogue which will, ultimately, result in significantly improved levels of engagement, retention, and inclusivity among all members.

Holland concludes, "By expanding our reach and putting our organization on a sustainable growth trajectory, we're poised to make Safe Conversations an even more influential force in revolutionizing how we connect, grow, and thrive as human beings."

About Safe Conversations:

Safe Conversations, founded by renowned relationship experts Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., leverages over 40 years of expertise to provide individuals and organizations with invaluable relational competency skills rooted in neuro and quantum social sciences. Serving small businesses, large corporations, global faith communities, educational institutions, and community organizations, along with individuals, couples, and families, Safe Conversations offers live and on-demand training, coaching certification, and resources to foster authentic connections through effective communication and skill development.

