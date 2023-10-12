Safe Conversations Welcomes Dennis S. Holland: A Visionary Leader to Drive Innovation and Growth

News provided by

Safe Conversations

12 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Conversations LLC is pleased to announce Dennis S. Holland as its newly appointed CEO. Dennis is a recognized leader with a history of achievement in corporate start-ups and brand turnarounds. With an exceptional track record of success, he is set to lead Safe Conversations into a new era of innovation, expansion, and transformation.

Continue Reading

Demonstrating a legacy of leadership, Dennis's strategic insights have propelled businesses from the brink of adversity to enduring success. From reimagining the brand of a military-based financial services firm seeking to rebuild its customer and employee relationships to integrating the brands of FIS' early-stage acquisitions to creating the go-to-market strategy for a start-up data management company that helped it to secure more than $20M in venture capital funding, Dennis has consistently proven his ability to drive remarkable outcomes.

Safe Conversations' co-founders, Harville Hendrix, PhD and Helen LaKelly Hunt, PhD expressed their enthusiasm for the selection of Mr. Holland: "We are extremely grateful that Dennis Holland has signed on as our new CEO of Safe Conversations. His exceptional leadership experience aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering the transformative power of dialogue to communities and organizations around the world. We look forward to the positive impact of his wisdom, creativity, and results-driven personality on the future of Safe Conversations."

"I'm excited to step into the role of Safe Conversations' CEO," said Mr. Holland. "We plan to fully leverage the clinical innovations and philanthropic successes created by our founders in their service to global communities for more than 40 years. And I'm dedicated to extending their unique and proprietary methodologies and tools to new markets clamoring for more connected relationships as the key to their long-term growth and success." 

Based in the neuro and quantum social sciences, Safe Conversations delivers comprehensive and highly structured team performance programs comprised of proven methodologies, time-tested tools, and skill development practices which are designed to foster the use of learned dialogue skills in all interpersonal interactions. Customers gain measurable value as high-performing teams eliminate traditional institutional boundaries and move the organization from monologue to dialogue which will, ultimately, result in significantly improved levels of engagement, retention, and inclusivity among all members.

Holland concludes, "By expanding our reach and putting our organization on a sustainable growth trajectory, we're poised to make Safe Conversations an even more influential force in revolutionizing how we connect, grow, and thrive as human beings."

About Safe Conversations:
Safe Conversations, founded by renowned relationship experts Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., leverages over 40 years of expertise to provide individuals and organizations with invaluable relational competency skills rooted in neuro and quantum social sciences. Serving small businesses, large corporations, global faith communities, educational institutions, and community organizations, along with individuals, couples, and families, Safe Conversations offers live and on-demand training, coaching certification, and resources to foster authentic connections through effective communication and skill development.

SOURCE Safe Conversations

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.