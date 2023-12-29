SAFE Credit Union Members and General Public Vote to Decide Two Grant Recipients

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sacramento region nonprofits will each receive a $15,000 Community Grant from SAFE Credit Union after a community vote.

The credit union determined three finalist nonprofits that provide services that reduce economic and educational inequities and put them forward in a vote by its membership and the community at large. After tallying the votes, SAFE named the Foster Youth Education Fund and Rebuilding Together Sacramento as the two grant recipients.

"We were pleased to see so many of our members and those in the community participate in our vote," says Rebecca Delmundo, SAFE Credit Union's Vice president of Community Relations and Financial Education. "Financial and education inequities impact the entire community, and we are excited to support these two nonprofits doing excellent work in helping people live better lives."

The Foster Youth Education Fund empowers former foster youth in the Sacramento region to achieve their financial dreams. The organization provides scholarships to help students pay for tuition, housing, books, computers, and campus transportation. The grant funds will go toward providing scholarships and purchasing laptop computers for college-bound former foster children to help them obtain a higher education.

Rebuilding Together Sacramento addresses economic conditions through the Safe at Home program. The program's provision of home safety modifications for older adults and individuals with disabilities significantly benefits the community by enabling residents to stay in their homes safely and by preventing falls. The organization will use the grant funds to nearly double the number of individuals benefiting from the Safe at Home program to 600 a year, allowing more people to live safely and comfortably in their homes.

The grants are part of SAFE's annual philanthropic outreach that includes scholarships, sponsorships, direct giving, and volunteerism.

