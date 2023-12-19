SAFE Credit Union Named Best 'Large' Place to Work for in Sacramento Area

News provided by

SAFE Credit Union

19 Dec, 2023, 11:45 ET

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Sacramento Business Journal named SAFE Credit Union one of the Sacramento region's Best Places to Work for the sixth year in a row.

The publication announced the credit union as the Best Place to Work, Very Large Employer during its Best Places to Work Awards ceremony.

"It's an honor to see our ongoing commitment to our employees validated for the sixth year in a row," says SAFE President and Chief Executive Officer Faye Nabhani. "Fostering a great workplace is deeply embedded in our corporate culture, and it is rewarding to see our employees responding with enthusiasm year after year."

The publication has named SAFE Credit Union a Best Place to Work, Very Large Employer, in the Greater Sacramento Region every year since 2018.

The Sacramento Business Journal determined the honorees by surveying employees on the organization's benefits and career growth opportunities as well as how it promotes employee engagement and wellness.

SAFE offers its more than 750 employees a robust benefits plan including providing 16 paid community volunteer hours each year.

The credit union provides clear career pathways for branch and Contact Center employees who want to move into leadership roles as well as comprehensive training opportunities for employees to learn new skills and advance in their careers.

SAFE cultivates a commitment to inclusivity and celebrating diversity.

"SAFE is committed to treating its employees and members with respect," says SAFE Chief Human Resources Officer Colleen Nerius. "As part of our commitment to improve diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), we have made a promise to our employees to provide quality and meaningful opportunities to support each employee's own personal journey."

CEO Nabhani adds, "SAFE believes in providing employees with the very best resources and support to allow them to work efficiently and to achieve fulfillment in their careers."

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.5 billion in assets and more than 234,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union

