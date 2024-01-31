SAFE Credit Union Paid Members $57 Million in Dividends in 2023

News provided by

SAFE Credit Union

31 Jan, 2024, 12:01 ET

FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing its commitment to help its members build financial freedom, SAFE Credit Union paid out a total of $57 million in dividends to its members, an impressive 423% increase in 2023 over the previous year.

"As interest rates rose in 2023, SAFE was pleased to be able to offer our members higher dividends on our savings products," says SAFE Credit Union Chief Financial Officer Alexis Fitzpatrick. "We offered numerous ways for depositors to maximize their savings, including certificates, money market accounts, and even dividend-earning checking accounts."

In all, SAFE paid out $57 million in dividends to members in 2023, compared to $11 million in 2022. "It has been 15 years since those who save with us have benefitted at this level," Fitzpatrick says. 

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that distributes profits among its 236,000 members through dividends and lower interest rates on loans.

In 2023, SAFE offered a variety of ways for its members to take advantage of the higher interest rate environment. It offered a series of special certificates that offered highly competitive rates, as well as significantly increased its dividend rates on its regular certificates. It saw more members sign on to its new Level Up Money Market account that pays up to 3.30% APY.

"We are so pleased that we provided our depositors with highly competitive rates that helped them benefit even more from saving with SAFE," Fitzpatrick says. "And we are so happy that we provided our members with such an astounding amount of dividends in 2023. It all comes back to our member-first culture."

Fitzpatrick says that SAFE will continue to provide products and services in 2024 that will help members save.

"We will be flexible as we address changing economic conditions and quickly pivot to provide members with the best solutions for them to maximize their money," Fitzpatrick says.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.7 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union

Also from this source

SAFE Credit Union Members and General Public Vote to Decide Two Grant Recipients

Two Sacramento region nonprofits will each receive a $15,000 Community Grant from SAFE Credit Union after a community vote. The credit union...

SAFE Credit Union Supports Nonprofits with Community Grant Program

SAFE Credit Union awarded grants to several nonprofits in the Greater Sacramento region as part of its commitment to support the communities it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.