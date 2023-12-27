SAFE Credit Union Supports Nonprofits with Community Grant Program

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Credit Union awarded grants to several nonprofits in the Greater Sacramento region as part of its commitment to support the communities it serves.

Grant recipients reflect a range of nonprofits providing services that support workforce development, housing, youth, and health. 

"We are so humbled and proud to be able to provide funding for such extraordinarily impactful programs in our area," says SAFE Credit Union Vice President of Community Relations and Financial Education Rebecca Delmundo.

Nonprofits who received grants from SAFE Credit Union include:

  • Soil Born Farms, which used the grant to support its farm-to-wellness program that exposes veterans to agriculture careers during special event days. 
  • Volunteers of America of Northern California and Northern Nevada, which used the grant to help fund its transitional housing program that serves up to 80 veterans at a time. 
  • HOPE Counseling Center, which put the funds toward services for those experiencing vision loss.
  • Stanford Sierra Youth & Facilities, which used the grant for its program helping foster youth transition to new homes. 
  • Yolo Crisis Nursery, which used grant funds for its Safe Stays Crisis Respite Care program that provides a safe place for abused and neglected children.
  • Junior Achievement Sacramento, which applied the funds toward the JA Work$ program that pairs work readiness education with personal finance management.

"SAFE Credit Union is a strong proponent of corporate citizenship," Delmundo says. "We take our mission to help our members and communities build financial freedom to heart. These grants help individuals in underserved communities receive the support, respect, and the resources they need to build better lives."

SAFE's community grant program is part of a wider philanthropic program that includes scholarships for college-bound students, direct giving, sponsorships, and volunteerism. Many of the nonprofits who receive grants from SAFE also benefit from the credit union's volunteer program that provides each employee with 16 hours of paid time a year to volunteer for the causes they are most passionate about. 

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.7 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union

