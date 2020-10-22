SAFE CU Board Chair Terrance Tremelling receives J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award

FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From assisting former foster youths to advocating for the credit union movement, SAFE Credit Union Board Chair Terrance Tremelling works tirelessly toward improving the lives of those who live and work in the Greater Sacramento region.

His spirit of volunteerism is being celebrated by the California and Nevada Credit Union League as it rewards him the prestigious J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award for 2020 during its REACH conference in early November.

"I am so honored to receive the J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award," says Tremelling. "As Chair of the board at SAFE Credit Union, it is a privilege to lead our commitments to the economic well-being of our members and the Greater Sacramento region through philanthropy and volunteerism."

The award honors significant contributions by people who serve credit unions in volunteer capacities, such as a board director or committee member. It was renamed in 2013 in honor of the longtime credit union volunteer, J. Alvin George.

Tremelling has served on the SAFE board since 2006 and as chair since 2017. His leadership and strategic thinking has helped SAFE become one of the most profitable, as well as philanthropic, credit unions in the Sacramento Metropolitan region. As a result of his leadership, SAFE Credit Union, now the second largest credit union in Sacramento, has modernized its branches, installed new logos and signage, revamped its advertising, as well as added new financial products.

Tremelling's achievements far surpass the obvious financial success of SAFE Credit Union. Some of his most notable community achievements include leadership in recommending SAFE become the naming rights partner for the SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts District; advocacy on the part of the credit union movement on local, state, and federal levels; commitment to philanthropic causes including Soroptimists International, Social Justice Center, and Foster Youth Education Network.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union has made members an integral part of its vision since 1940. It is a leading financial institution in Northern California with more than $3.5 billion in assets and about 240,000 members. It offers extensive digital banking solutions as well as in-person care for members and small businesses at service centers across the Greater Sacramento region and a mortgage lending office serving Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Insured by NCUA. www.safecu.org

