SAFE CU Fills Newly Created CXO Position

Dec. 26, 2023

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union leader Jerrod Keller, who brings a depth of experience in sales and member service, has joined SAFE as its Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

With 17 years of credit union experience, Keller served most recently as Chief Operating Officer with $4 billion TwinStar Credit Union in Olympia, Washington, where he led a team of more than 200 employees responsible for member experience, people and culture, contact center, retail and digital banking, operations, and marketing. 

"This new CXO role reflects a renewed commitment to SAFE's members and the communities we serve," says SAFE President and Chief Executive Officer Faye Nabhani. "The more our members can do through their experiences with SAFE, the more opportunities each will have to achieve their own personal financial freedom. This is how we directly improve how our members live every day."

Keller will focus on continuously improving the member experience through multi-channel strategies that incorporate the newly formed Member Services and Operations team, Branch and Contact Center, and the Marketing, Communications, and Community Relations teams.

"I'm so excited to join this regional powerhouse with a mission to constantly improve member services. My personal passion for elevating the delivery and value of financial services to credit union members and community is mirrored in SAFE's corporate values," says Keller. "It's an amazing time to join SAFE as we imagine how to put the experience of our members at the forefront of cooperative banking."

Keller began his career in restaurant management. The experience provided him with a foundation in service that led him to strive to make an even larger impact within the financial industry.

At Keller's first credit union role with Washington State Employees Credit Union as a branch manager, he focused on establishing a sales and service culture. In 2011, Keller joined TwinStar CU as the AVP, Retail Sales with a goal of improved member experience. He moved into the Chief Sales Officer role in 2014, then served as CXO in 2019. He became COO of the newly merged organization in 2022.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.5 billion in assets and more than 234,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

