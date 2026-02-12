Safe Growth of Investment Assets Through Annuities

Precise Financial Solutions addresses how annuities offer a secure path to growing wealth, providing protection and steady income, particularly for those nearing retirement.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world of market volatility, the need for secure, reliable growth has never been more pronounced. Many investors are seeking ways to grow their assets without taking on excessive risk, particularly as they approach retirement. Sarah Rosas, ChFC®, President and Senior Financial Adviser at Precise Financial Solutions, discusses how annuities can serve as a key instrument in achieving both safety and growth. "Annuities are unique in that they provide a guaranteed income stream, offering peace of mind that traditional investment vehicles, like stocks, simply can't match," Rosas notes.

Sarah Rosas, CEO

One of the primary benefits of annuities is the protection they offer against market downturns. "For those who are close to retirement, safeguarding the wealth they've built is a top priority. Annuities allow them to do that by ensuring they won't lose significant amounts of money due to market crashes," explains Rosas. "This makes them a valuable component of a well-rounded retirement plan."

In addition to offering stability, annuities provide the advantage of tax-deferred growth. "When you invest in an annuity, your contributions grow tax-deferred until you start taking distributions, which can be a powerful tool for compounding growth over time," Rosas adds. "This allows your money to grow faster than it would in a taxable account, making it an attractive option for long-term savers."

However, Rosas emphasizes that while annuities are a great fit for some, they aren't suitable for everyone. "There are many different types of annuities—fixed, variable, and indexed—and each comes with its own set of features, fees, and risks. It's critical to understand what you're buying and how it fits into your broader financial goals," she cautions.

In conclusion, Rosas advises clients to consult with a financial advisor before adding annuities to their portfolio. "Annuities can provide a sense of security and growth, but like any financial product, they should be tailored to the individual's unique situation and objectives," she concludes. "With the right guidance, they can be an excellent tool for those looking to safely grow their investment assets."

Insurance products and services are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents in all appropriate jurisdictions under Precise Financial Solutions. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Kinetic Investment Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser. Precise Financial Solutions and Kinetic Investment Management are two separate entities.

Annuities are long-term insurance contracts that involve fees and charges, including possible surrender penalties, and they are not suitable for everyone. Withdrawals prior to age 59-1/2 may result in a 10% IRS tax penalty, in addition to any ordinary income tax. Any guarantees of the annuity are backed by the financial strength of the underlying insurance company.

Media Contact:

Sal Velazquez

(941) 203-6538

[email protected]

SOURCE Precise Financial Solutions