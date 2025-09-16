Safe-Guard Expands Presence in South Carolina, Opens New Greenville Service Operations Center

New 30,375-square-foot facility strengthens customer support in the heart of the southern automotive corridor

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC , the industry's leading Platform for private label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries, has opened an expanded call center in Greenville, South Carolina. Located at 2 Independence Point, the new 30,375-square-foot facility underscores the company's commitment to customer service excellence and strategic growth.

Safe-Guard's suite of protection products is widely recognized by customers and supports more than 65 partner brands throughout North America. The company's greatest emphasis continues to be on attracting, training, and developing exceptional team members. This expansion strengthens the company's ability to foster professional development while providing best-in-class support to its partners and customers. The new facility currently houses 130 employees with plans to expand to a capacity of 220 by mid-2026.

"We're proud to expand our Greenville call center and further deepen our roots in South Carolina," said David Pryor, president & CEO of Safe-Guard Products International. "This new facility allows us to bring even more talented representatives closer to our customers while reinforcing our commitment to the Greenville community and the automotive industry at large."

South Carolina continues to invest heavily in the automotive industry, which supports more than 154,000 jobs and contributes an $18.39 billion gross state product. With an annual economic impact of more than $27 billion, including $10.05 billion in car sales from over 223,000 new vehicles sold in 2024, the industry is vital to the state's economy. Safe-Guard's growing presence in Greenville ensures the company remains close to its customers and partners in this critical market.

"Opening this customer service center is a strategic step; keeping our operations close to customers in the core of the southern automotive gateway enables us to deliver smarter, faster service," said Darin Cline, chief operating officer of Safe-Guard Products International. "South Carolina's continued investment in the automotive sector makes this the right move, and I'm proud that Safe-Guard is helping drive that momentum with our team and our Platform."

For over three decades, Safe-Guard has made customer service its top priority. With its expanded Greenville presence, Safe-Guard continues to deliver on its mission of offering innovative, transparent, and customer-focused protection products while developing and supporting a growing team of service professionals.

About Safe-Guard Products International

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC , is the leading Platform for branded vehicle protection products for the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries. Through its Protection Products Platform, Safe-Guard develops the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service and advanced technology solutions, which are fostered by superior sales and marketing support. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

