Safe-Guard Expands Sales Leadership Team To Further Strengthen Commitment To Client Service And Innovation

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC the leading provider of third-party private label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine and powersports industries, today announced several additions to its sales leadership team. Broadening the leadership team signifies the first investment in people and solutions by Safe-Guard, its new ownership partner Stone Point Capital, and minority partner Goldman Sachs.

As part of these changes, Dave Duncan has been elevated to the role of executive chairman. Under his leadership the company has expanded its product offerings, grown into additional channels, and launched a range of branded solutions for clients and dealers. Duncan is a founding member of Safe-Guard, and in his new role will provide business development leadership and strategic direction for the company.

David Pryor has assumed the role of president. Pryor has been with Safe-Guard for seven years most recently serving as chief revenue officer. As president, he will now oversee sales and marketing across U.S. and international markets and assume overall responsibility for execution of Safe-Guard's growth strategy.

Tony Catania has been promoted to chief revenue officer, leading business development across multiple channels. Catania brings over 20 years of auto experience to the role and has been with Safe-Guard for eight years driving the growth of Safe-Guard's branded solutions.

Roger Hilterbrandt joins Safe-Guard as an executive vice president to lead Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business development and account management, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) initiatives. Hilterbrandt brings more than 25-years of automotive marketing, sales, and business development experience from previous roles at F&I Express, AutoTrader, and Reynolds and Reynolds.

John Stewart joins Safe-Guard's U.S. business as vice president of OEM field sales and is responsible for dedicated field sales teams across OEMs. Stewart will also lead the expansion of Safe-Guard's retail training solution. Previously, he was the managing director of Safe-Guard's Canadian subsidiary and has over a decade of F&I and retail experience.

Catania, Hilterbrandt, and Stewart will report to Pryor.

"The depth we've added to our sales leadership team is a direct result of our growth, and the opportunity that Safe-Guard sees as the market-leading branded protection product company," said Randy Barkowitz, Safe-Guard's Chief Executive Officer. "These moves speak to our trajectory and signify a decisive investment in people by adding more depth to our high-performing team, which enables Safe-Guard to continue delivering innovative, connected solutions for our clients."

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Safe-Guard manages protection product programs for strategic partners across the U.S. and Canada, offering a full suite of protection products in the automotive, powersport, RV, and marine industries. More than 13 million consumers are protected under contracts by Safe-Guard.

About Safe-Guard Products International, LLC

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets and administers the highest quality programs and matches them with industry-leading sales and marketing, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive customer service. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), top retailers, and independent agents across the United States and Canada.

