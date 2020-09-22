Safe-Guard Names Michelle Stewart Chief Information Security Officer

Stewart brings over fifteen years of information security experience with her to Safe-Guard Products. Prior to joining Safe-Guard, she spent time at RentPath, Elavon (U.S. Bank), The American Cancer Society, and AirTran Airways working to create information security standards and build improvements in IT governance, identity and access management, vulnerability management, and application security. At Safe-Guard, Stewart will focus on building data security for Safe-Guard clients, dealers, and contract holders while proactively addressing the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape.

"We are pleased to have Michelle join Safe-Guard as the Chief Information Security Officer," said Kaizer Siraj, Chief Information Officer of Safe-Guard. "Michelle's deep experience within information security across multiple industries will prove to be a big asset to help us continue to secure our data. We're excited to have Michelle as a part of our team as we continue to build the technology and infrastructure to serve and protect our clients' and dealer's business."

Stewart holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Miami and a M.S. in Management Information Systems from Nova Southeastern University.

About Safe-Guard Products International, LLC

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets and administers the highest quality programs and matches them with industry-leading sales and marketing, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive customer service. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), top retailers, and independent agents across the United States and Canada.

Contact Kelly Noren Title VP, Marketing and PR Telephone 404-816-3221 ext. 9477 Email [email protected] Website www.safe-guardproducts.com

SOURCE Safe-Guard Products International, LLC

Related Links

http://www.safe-guardproducts.com

