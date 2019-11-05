Safe Harbor Acquires Hideaway Bay Marina

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor Marinas has acquired Hideaway Bay Marina in Flowery Branch, GA and increased its portfolio of assets to 90 facilities across 20 states. The addition of Hideaway Bay is part of the company's ongoing strategic expansion and diversification of its holdings. The company owns and operates North America's premier network of marinas.

"We're so excited to add Hideaway Bay to our portfolio," said Jason Hogg, Senior Vice President of Investments for Safe Harbor Marinas. "For the past 14 years, Hideaway Bay has been impeccably maintained and operated. This facility is well protected and sits just 10 minutes from our sister property on the same lake. We are incredibly lucky to add such a remarkable facility and high-class team to our company's already deep bench."

Located 40 miles from Buckhead, Atlanta, Hideaway Bay serves more than 850 boats annually and has a reputation for excellence in customer service. Additionally, the marina is geographically close to another Safe Harbor location on Georgia's Lake Lanier, Safe Harbor Aqualand. The combined operation of Hideaway Bay and Safe Harbor Aqualand will allow the company to provide members at each property with the best in boating benefits, service and amenities.

About Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor Marinas owns and operates the largest network of marinas in the United States. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences to the global boating community.

