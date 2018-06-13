Safe Harbor Marinas Acquires 70th Marina

"We're pleased to welcome these properties into our portfolio," said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas. "As we continue to expand our network and tenaciously improve operations, we're in a unique position to serve boaters. We look forward to providing Safe Harbor Members at Jefferson Beach and Toledo Beach marinas with the very best in boating lifestyle."

With the addition of the two Michigan properties, Safe Harbor Marinas now owns and manages 70 marinas in 18 states.

About Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor Marinas is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences to the global boating community.

