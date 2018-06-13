Safe Harbor Marinas Acquires 70th Marina

DALLAS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC announced today the acquisition of 2 marinas in Michigan. With the addition of Jefferson Beach Marina and Toledo Beach Marina in St. Clair Shores and La Salle, Michigan, respectively, the company expands its network to 70 marinas across the United States. The new acquisitions are part of the company's ongoing program to grow and diversify its portfolio. Safe Harbor Marinas is the largest and most geographically-diversified owner and operator of marinas in North America.
"We're pleased to welcome these properties into our portfolio," said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas. "As we continue to expand our network and tenaciously improve operations, we're in a unique position to serve boaters. We look forward to providing Safe Harbor Members at Jefferson Beach and Toledo Beach marinas with the very best in boating lifestyle."
With the addition of the two Michigan properties, Safe Harbor Marinas now owns and manages 70 marinas in 18 states.
About Safe Harbor Marinas
Safe Harbor Marinas is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences to the global boating community.
