Safe Harbor Marinas Acquires 85th Marina

"We're so pleased to add Newport Shipyard to our portfolio," said Jason Hogg, Senior Vice President of Investments for Safe Harbor Marinas. "This place has an incredible history and importance in the world of sailing and cruising. The Dana family and their team have built a brand that is recognized across the globe. We are excited to continue and build on their grand tradition of excellence."

Located in the heart of Newport, Rhode Island, Newport Shipyard regularly serves boats in excess of 200 feet and occasionally as large as 300 feet. With hauling capabilities up to 500 tons, the property is home to one of America's preeminent superyacht repair and refit facilities. The full-service marina is also home to the popular "Belle's Café" and hosts numerous events throughout the year.

Newport Shipyard's Eli Dana will remain in his current role as General Manager. He and his staff have become the newest members of the Safe Harbor team. "Safe Harbor is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world, and joining forces will allow us to be part of the best and brightest team in the marine industry," Dana said. Assistant General Manager, Isabella Ridall, added, "We are looking forward to working with a company that is taking the marine industry to the next level."

