Safe Harbor Marinas Acquires Tri-W Portfolio

DALLAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor Marinas today announced the acquisition of Peninsula Yacht Club, Skippers Landing Marina, Kings Point Marina, Bahia Bleu Marina and Reserve Harbor Yacht Club. The first three properties are on Lake Norman in Charlotte, NC, Bahia Bleu is located in Savannah, GA and Reserve Harbor is in Pawleys Island, SC. With the additions, Safe Harbor has expanded its network to 105 marinas across 22 states. The additions are part of the company's ongoing program to grow its unmatched portfolio of world-class assets.

"We're especially excited to welcome these incredible properties to Safe Harbor," said Jason Hogg, Safe Harbor's Chief Investment Officer. "We're thrilled to expand our presence on Lake Norman, North Carolina, and to open two additional transient destinations in Savannah, Georgia, and coastal South Carolina. All five properties are high quality additions to our portfolio."

Safe Harbor's 47,000 members enjoy access to the largest network of marinas in the world. They also enjoy unparalleled boating benefits, proprietary partnerships, and private events.

"From the beginning, we set out to create the world's first true network for boaters. We bring our Members an experience unlike anything that has ever existed before. We welcome our newest Members and are excited to introduce them to the lifestyle that awaits all Safe Harbor Members," said Brad Alesi, Safe Harbor's Chief Marketing Officer.

About Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor Marinas is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. The company is dedicated to providing memorable experiences and exceptional service to the global boating community.

For more information, visit SHMarinas.com.

SOURCE Safe Harbor Marinas

Related Links

shmarinas.com

