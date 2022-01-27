Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance Partners with Rhode Island Environmental Non-Profit: Save The Bay

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocacy of clean waterways is top priority for Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, which is why a partnership with Save The Bay is a natural fit.

Safe Harbor offers the largest spill response network in the vessel pollution industry, which allows for the opportune response in the crucial first moments of marine oil spills. Additionally, most of its staff are based in North Kingstown, RI – where the office overlooks Narragansett Bay – the very body of water Save The Bay actively works to clean and protect every day.

Much of Save The Bay's mission-based work seeks to address the ongoing threats to Narragansett Bay including: "polluted runoff, excessive nutrients, accumulating toxins, overfishing, declining biodiversity, warming sea temperatures, and coastal inundation—all of which represent urgent perils that demand our attention."

Safe Harbor and the extended Falvey Insurance Group staff plan to support Save The Bay through local beach cleanups, volunteer hours dedicated to removing garbage and debris from the Bay's coastline. Safe Harbor is also proud to support Save The Bay by hosting and serving as the presenting sponsor of "Fore the Bay" – a charity golf tournament planned for Monday, July 25, 2022. The tournament will be hosted at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club in Middletown, RI, which overlooks the same body of water the event will support – Narragansett Bay. All proceeds will be donated to Save The Bay. Golf registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at safeharborpollutioninsurance.com/save-the-bay.

"We're grateful to Safe Harbor and the entire Falvey Insurance Group family for sharing our vision of a healthy, swimmable, and fishable Narragansett Bay," said Save The Bay Executive Director Jonathan Stone. "While the Bay's health has improved over the years, there is still more work to be done, and partnerships like these have an incredible impact on the progress we can make together."

Partners of Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, Tony Gerone and Russ Brown, add, "Partnering with Save The Bay is a natural fit for Safe Harbor. Our day-to-day revolves around the effort to eliminate pollution from oceans and waterways, so we are excited to support Save The Bay and raise awareness for the importance of environmental conservation."

This partnership is a continuation of Falvey Insurance Group's, parent company of Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, effort to directly align its 2021 philanthropy with causes related to its business operations.

About Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance

At Safe Harbor, we are more than paper, we are a partner. With roughly 50 cumulative years of experience, Safe Harbor offers the strongest and longest track record of continuous applied expertise in the vessel pollution industry. Safe Harbor supports clients with the industry's leading infrastructure and institutional knowledge available in the market today. Offering the broadest coverage, largest spill response network and most transparent claims process in the industry, Safe Harbor is more than paper, we are a partner and vessel pollution expert you can trust. Learn more about Safe Harbor at: safeharborpollutioninsurance.com

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" underwrite on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Nationwide, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group and State National. The flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

About Save The Bay

Founded in 1970, the Rhode Island-based nonprofit Save The Bay seeks to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its 1,705-square-mile watershed. The organization works to achieve its vision of a fully swimmable, fishable Narragansett Bay, accessible to all, through its advocacy, education, and habitat restoration and adaptation work. Learn more about Save The Bay at www.savebay.org.

