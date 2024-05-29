Safe Haven Defense Partners with Dominus Capital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, 2024, Safe Haven Defense, LLC ("Safe Haven"), a premier provider of security window film solutions across diverse end-markets, recapitalized and partnered with New York City-based Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus"). Dominus is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in family and founder-owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors.

Founder Steve Johnson will remain a significant shareholder in the business and continue as President. Safe Haven will leverage Dominus's Operating Partner network, including Cameron Evans who will serve as CEO of Safe Haven. "We are excited to partner with Dominus as we work to further accelerate growth and continually enhance our security solution offerings and superior customer service. As a family-owned business, we were impressed by Dominus's partnership approach and integrity and are excited to leverage their complementary skillsets and network, including their Operating Partners" said Steve Johnson, Founder of Safe Haven.

Bob Haswell, a Founding Partner at Dominus, stated "We are thrilled to partner with Steve and Safe Haven in the next stage of their growth. Safe Haven is the market leader in the fast growing security window film segment and we look forward to working with Steve and the Safe Haven team to continue to serve customers and protect people and assets." Lane Carpenter, Principal at Dominus, added, "The acquisition underscores our focus on investing in market-leading businesses in growth sectors that offer differentiated products and services."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Safe Haven Defense

Founded by Steve Johnson and based in Scottsdale, AZ, Safe Haven Defense is the leading branded, proprietary security window film solutions provider serving North America. The company provides a cost effective bullet-resistant security film, certified by third-party accredited laboratories, which is installed as a retrofit to existing windows. Safe Haven serves numerous end-markets, including education, commercial, retail, government, and healthcare. The business operates in all 50 states and has armored over 1,000 education, retail, corporate, government and healthcare facilities across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.safehavendefense.com.

About Dominus Capital

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of Operating Partners, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 100 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

