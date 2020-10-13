Safe in Nature: Dominica Launches New Health-Certified Tourism Experiences

Dominica reopened its borders to tourists in August following protocols that, according to the President of the Dominica Hotels and Tourism Association, Mr Hans Schilders, work perfectly. Speaking to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in a live broadcast on Sunday, Mr Schilders asserted that Dominica is ready to safely welcome guests back to its shores.

"Priority one is national health safety - there is no discussion on that topic," Mr Schilders stressed. "Priority two is - we try to bring new visitors to Dominica." While resuming tourism is important, the Prime Minister does not lose sight of the government's priorities either: "The safety of our people is paramount […], and we will not compromise on this."

The Discover Dominica Authority explains that "Safe in Nature is essentially a "tourism bubble" within which specific activities can take place in accordance with action plans submitted by the properties which (i) detail activities to be undertaken, transportation procedures, select locations, protocols to be adhered to, personnel assigned, and (ii) have been approved by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment prior to commencement. This creates a tourism bubble which is exclusive to cohorts of guests only."

All certified tourism service providers feature on the Discover Dominica Authority website, currently counting nearly 50 properties. These include three 5-star resorts that are also eligible for Dominica's world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI): Jungle Bay, Secret Bay, and Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica.

CBI is a longstanding legislated programme that allows vetted foreign investors to obtain second citizenship in exchange for a contribution to a government fund or buying into eligible real estate. Recent changes to the CBI Programme made more dependants eligible for citizenship. An internationally respected and peaceful nation, Dominica remains particularly family-friendly for both tourists and investors.

