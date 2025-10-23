Safe Kids Worldwide® and State Farm® Celebrate 25 Years of Driving Child Passenger Safety Forward

Child Passenger Safety Day of Action initiative begins October 23

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Kids Worldwide and State Farm proudly commemorate 25 years of collaboration dedicated to promoting child passenger safety (CPS) efforts through expanded Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety education and resource access.

This milestone year kicks off nationally, beginning today with a Day of Action across nine cities—including Murfreesboro, TN; Shelton, WA; Atlanta, GA; Phoenix, AZ; Lakeland, FL; Cocoa Beach, FL; and Bloomington, IL—bringing vital car seat checkup events directly to communities.

Together, Safe Kids Worldwide and State Farm remain committed to empowering families with the tools and knowledge they need to protect their most precious cargo.

"We are celebrating 25 years of a wonderful partnership with State Farm, who have been incredible leaders in keeping kids safe from the car seat to the driver's seat," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "As we look ahead, we know we can have greater impact by adapting programs to reach all families 'where they are'—improving access to education and resources while fostering a safety-conscious culture for families and communities."

"State Farm is proud to partner with Safe Kids in our shared mission to protect children on the road," said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president, State Farm Corporate Responsibility. "Together, we've made great progress helping educate parents, raising awareness, and providing resources that save lives. We look forward to continuing this important work to advance child passenger safety."

The Day of Action marks the launch of a year-long effort reaffirming Safe Kids and State Farm's steadfast commitment to advancing child passenger safety, emphasizing the critical milestones that have strengthened protection for children on the road throughout the relationship.

In 1996, State Farm pioneered support for critical research that shaped modern child passenger safety advancements.

Since 2005, State Farm has sponsored Safe Kids' National Child Passenger Safety Technician Certification program, contributing to the training and certification of over 230,000 technicians.

In 2023, Safe Kids and State Farm launched the Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program expanding CPS education, resources, and safety support for families nationally.

The Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program also aids disaster recovery with safety education, car seat distribution, and emergency support.

Together, Safe Kids Worldwide and State Farm remain committed to helping ensure that every child travels safely and empowering families with the tools and knowledge they need to protect their youngest passengers.

Find a Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Event in your area. From Car Seat to Driver's Seat™, help us drive child passenger safety forward.

ABOUT SAFE KIDS WORLDWIDE

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries to children ages 0-19 and building sustainable systems that support injury prevention. Safe Kids works with strategic partners and an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, sleep-related deaths, falls, burns, poisonings, and more. Learn more at safekids.org.

About State Farm

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,200 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

