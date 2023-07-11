Safe Money Marketing Offers a New All-In-One Financial Seminar Marketing Solution

Boost event attendance and sales with Safe Money Events, a turnkey tool from IAMS

OMAHA, Neb., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 36 years, Insurance Agency Marketing Services, Inc. has taken a proactive approach to providing financial advisors and insurance agents with the right tools in the annuity, life insurance, and Medicare markets. Adding to its innovative lineup of tools and advanced marketing support, IAMS is pleased to announce a new partnership with Safe Money Marketing.

Safe Money Marketing is a proven leader in consumer-facing marketing and lead generation for financial advisors and insurance agents specializing in high-converting dinner seminars, educational seminars, webinars, on-demand video, and movie theater events.

"Together, we've worked hard to establish Safe Money Marketing as a leader in this competitive industry," said Curtis Hawks, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at IAMS. "We promote Safe Money Events across the country each month, filling them with targeted audiences and creating seamless lead gathering and sales opportunities for financial advisors and insurance agents."

What makes Safe Money Events different?  The way advisors and agents apply the system to their business with the options that work best for them: It has everything an agent needs to succeed, including Digital Lead Generation, Scripted Presentations, Automated Confirmation Sequences and Live Call Agents, and secure access to a custom-built Safe Money Events Dashboard to track progress.

Hawks said, "You can trust IAMS and Safe Money Events to facilitate your educational seminars with a no-fuss registration, confirmation and reminder process for attendees, next-level support along your entire journey from the early event planning stages to hosting, and comprehensive follow-up."

How a Safe Money Event marketing campaign works:

Choose a campaign level-up

a. All levels include a custom registration page for your attendees, confirmation emails, and email and text event reminders.

b. Levels 2 and 3 include Facebook- and Google Ads-generated leads.

c. At level 3, we generate leads directly from our proven Safe Money Ad Network.

Choose from four always-relevant topics:*

  1. Taxes in Retirement: Provides attendees with critical information on taxation in retirement, including the three basic tax treatments, how to estimate and reduce their tax exposure, and how Social Security fits into their overall taxation picture.
  2. Social Security Maximization: Helps attendees understand the decisions that can affect their lifetime Social Security benefit amount, including how to time claiming, new Social Security laws, and considerations for beneficiaries and their spouses who still work.
  3. Retirement Income Planning: Teaches attendees about income planning leading up to and through retirement, including the three basic retirement account types, tax reduction strategies, Required Minimum Distributions, Roth conversions, and other keys to securing their financial future.
  4. Estate Planning with LegacyLock: Shows attendees the ease of creating a comprehensive financial plan using LegacyLock estate planning software - and the peace of mind that comes from having their affairs in order ahead of time.

*Customizable PowerPoint presentations are available for each topic on request.

Safe Money Marketing takes care of the rest

"For one competitive flat fee, we create a custom landing page and registration form and use our advertising networks to bring 20-30 of the most qualified leads to the event, guaranteed," said Safe Money Marketing Managing Director Clifford Blodgett. "Advisors and agents get to focus on their presentations so they can make powerful connections with potential clients to help close more sales."

Click here to learn more about Safe Money Events.

About IAMS, Inc.

Insurance Agency Marketing Services, Inc., an independent insurance brokerage agency, is committed to the principles of service, integrity, and professionalism while providing our valued agents the highest quality of service and with a goal of exceeding expectations. Building trust and fostering lasting relationships are the essence of who we are and a fundamental part of our company values.

Charles Heuring founded IAMS in 1986 with service to producers as its centerpiece. He felt there was a real opportunity to build an organization around the idea of making the producer feel at home. For more than 36 years, the success of IAMS Inc. has been a product of that ongoing focus.

To learn more about IAMS, Inc. and our services for agents, visit our website, YouTube channel or call 800-255-5055 today.

