SAFE Pharma receives AAALAC International Accreditation

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a China-based contract research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce it has been given full accreditation from the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC). The Accreditation for the Gu'an facility was awarded following an extensive on-site assessment by representatives of the Council of Accreditation based on SAFE's "excellent program of laboratory animal care and use" as noted in its official approval letter. AAALAC noted "especially noteworthy were the "well designed and maintained animal facilities; the knowledgeable attending veterinarian and dedicated staff members, the excellent EHS program evidenced in part by the excellent risk assessment form; the excellent policy for reporting animal welfare concerns; and the culture of care for animals and excellent educational posters on animal welfare."

"Considered the gold standard for animal care facilities, we are very pleased to receive the highly regarded accreditation from AAALAC. SAFE prides itself on high standards both in scientific methods and animal care," said Dr. David Wang, President of SAFE. "This accreditation provides our clients assurance of our commitment to compliance with industry and regulatory guidelines for high standards of animal care and handling," added Dr. Andy Dong, Director of SAFE Gu'an. In addition to specialized efficacy studies and clinically relevant disease models, SAFE also offers GLP-compliant IND-enabling toxicology programs and regulatory guidance.

Come learn with SAFE!

As part of SAFE's commitment to remain at the forefront of drug development, a webinar will be held on June 8, 2021 which will feature essential preclinical efficacy models and overview of the NMPA China's regulatory framework. "This virtual meeting should provide guidance on study design refinements and planning for a seamless regulatory approval," per Dr. Li Tian, Vice President of SAFE U.S.

About AAALAC International

AAALAC International is a private, nonprofit organization that promotes the humane treatment of animals in science through voluntary accreditation and assessment programs. https://www.aaalac.org/

About SAFE Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SAFE Pharmaceutical is a CRO working with biopharmaceutical and medical device companies towards progressing discovery and development programs to clinical stages. Equipped with highly specialized infrastructure, equipment, methods and scientists with expertise in various therapeutic areas, SAFE operates toxicology facilities in Gu'an, Beijing, Shenzen, Chengdu, and Shenyang. The SAFE U.S. operation comprise of seasoned drug development scientific advisors. Find out more about SAFE services at www.safeglp.com or contact [email protected].

