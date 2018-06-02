S.A.F.E. Project US Invests in Law Enforcement Training for Opioid Response

"Law enforcement professionals are on the front lines of the addiction crisis in our country, and having them embrace a response that doesn't rely on arrests and incarceration begins with education," said S.A.F.E. Project US Co-Chair Admiral Sandy Winnefeld. "Offering training to members of law enforcement is a critical component to the S.A.F.E. Project US strategy, and we are grateful to our partners at NADCP for working with us to identify this opportunity."

The scholarships were presented to two Deputy Sheriffs of the Harris County Sheriff Department (PA), and a Sergeant of the Houston Police Department. They were chosen based on the needs of their departments and their roles in the opioid crisis, with a keen focus on community involvement.

The program is aimed at filling the gap in education and training opportunities afforded law enforcement on the front lines of the opioid epidemic, while also fundamentally changing how law enforcement views their interactions with those suffering from substance use disorder. Sponsoring Law Enforcement officers to attend training on best practice policing, the science of addiction and innovative pre-trial and post-arrest diversion programs, is a major step in the organization's nationwide "S.A.F.E. Communities" initiative.

"The scholarships provided by S.A.F.E Project US help ensure law enforcement have the training they need to respond to the opioid epidemic. NADCP is honored to partner with the S.A.F.E. Project US as we continue to ensure people struggling with opioid use disorder have access to life-saving treatment," said NADCP CEO Carson Fox.

The scholarship recipients will return to their departments and share what they learned with their law enforcement colleagues, and continue to work with the S.A.F.E. Project US team to identify opportunities to share what they've learned with other departments, and future potential scholarship recipients.

"Ultimately, S.A.F.E. Project US hopes to increase the number of law enforcement agencies proactively engaging with their communities to both decrease drug supply and demand in this national crisis," concluded ADM Winnefeld.

Admiral and Mrs. Winnefeld will recognize the scholarship recipients at the conference closing ceremonies on June 2.

S.A.F.E. (Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic) is a non-governmental organization that is committed to contributing in a tangible way to overcoming the epidemic of opioid addiction in the United States.

