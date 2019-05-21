Safe Prom Ride Safety Message Wins FCCLA's Safe Rides-Saves Lives PSA Contest; Top prize of $3500 goes to a New Jersey High School

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The FCCLA Chapter at John P. Stevens High School Creative Creations in Edison, N.J. won a $3,500 prize for their school by placing first in the Safe Rides-Save Lives PSA Contest, a national competition developed by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving behavior.

The contest empowers youth by having them create public service announcement messages that will have an impact on teen driving safety, focusing on the importance of keeping safe driving decisions part of their prom planning. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for young people in the United States, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the months between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the deadliest for drivers ages 15-20. FCCLA and The National Road Safety Foundation agree about the importance of youth leaders reaching out to their peers and their communities to address this safety concern.

The winning PSA by the John P. Stevens High School Creative Creations FCCLA chapter is led by youth voices sharing positive youth messaging through catchy rap lyrics. It connects with common activities that teens may consider as part of prom celebrations. In a fun way, these teens share with their peers a message "Continue to thrive. Don't drink and drive."

"We are thrilled to partner with The National Road Safety Foundation to offer this contest to our teen members," said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of FCCLA. "Together, we want to put an end to unnecessary teen deaths by making teens and others aware of the driving dangers during prom time and into the summer months."

"This PSA shows how decisions teens make impact many people they love," said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at The National Road Safety Foundation. "Through this partnership with FCCLA, we have encouraged students at schools throughout the country to participate enthusiastically in developing creative ways to spread the important seat belt message to their peers."

The winning PSA was selected from a pool of 79 applicants from around the nation. It will be featured at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, CA, where more than 8,000 youth and adults will be in attendance, and it will air on Teen Kids News, nationally syndicated on more than 160 TV stations.

The FCCLA Chapter at Gallatin County High School in Junction, IL won a $1,000 second prize and the chapter at McCracken County High School in Paducah, KY won the $500 third prize.

To view the winning PSA, visit http://awptv.com/clients/NRSF/2019/safe-rides-save-lives/prom_night_psa.mp4

About FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has more than 160,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 49 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

About the National Road Safety Foundation

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for more than 55 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness. For information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org or www.teenlane.org .

