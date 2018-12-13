Safe Rx Announces Availability in AmerisourceBergen

"AmerisourceBergen customers can now easily provide safe storage solutions to pharmacies with quicker turns and higher profitability than other products on the market today. And, with the new legislation in California (AB-2859) requiring chain pharmacies to carry safe storage products effective January 1, 2019, AmerisourceBergen offers a sensible solution for their clients to comply," said Lisa Kwiecien, Safe Rx Vice President of Sales. "Parents want an easy and cost-effective way to protect their family and friends from improper access to harmful and addictive medications," she added.

With countertop or peg merchandising solutions, Safe Rx® Locking Pill Bottles (LPBsTM) are the best-reviewed and lowest cost safe storage devices on the market today. LPBs cut off pilfering, the number one source for teen drug abuse in the country, and provide peace of mind for family members that their medications are secure and out of the reach of children and teens.

Safe Rx LPBs won the prestigious Product Showcase Award at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' 2017 Total Store Expo, the largest pharmacy industry trade show in North America.

Safe Rx LPBsTM keep medicine from falling into the wrong hands. Physician-developed and supported by leading experts on the opioid epidemic, Safe Rx LPBs protect individuals, families and communities from improper access to medications. The tamper-evident and pilfer-resistant locking vials are designed for use for dispensing and for consumer re-sale. Safe Rx LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Medication Systems LLC. For more information please visit www.safe-rx.com.

