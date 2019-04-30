Safe Rx Announces Availability in California Kaiser Permanente Pharmacies

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Rx today announced its availability in California Kaiser Permanente pharmacies.

"Kaiser Permanente patients in California can now easily and cost-effectively protect their family and friends from improper access to harmful and addictive medications," said Lisa Kwiecien, Safe Rx Vice President of Sales.

Safe Rx® Locking Pill Bottles (LPBsTM) are the best-reviewed and lowest cost safe storage devices on the market today. LPBs cut off pilfering, the number one source for teen drug abuse in the country, and provide peace of mind that medications are securely stored and out of the reach of children and teens.

Safe Rx LPBs won the prestigious Product Showcase Award at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' 2017 Total Store Expo, the largest pharmacy industry trade show in North America, and are available nationwide through all major pharmacy wholesalers, including McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen.

About Safe Rx

Safe Rx LPBsTM keep medicine from falling into the wrong hands. Physician-developed and supported by leading experts on the opioid epidemic, Safe Rx LPBs protect individuals, families and communities from improper access to medications. The tamper-evident and pilfer-resistant locking vials are designed for dispensing and consumer re-sale. For more information please visit www.safe-rx.com.

