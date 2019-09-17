Safe Rx Announces Program With Vail Health To Fight Drug Abuse In Eagle County

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Rx and Vail Health today announced the launch of a Locking Pill Bottle dispensing program in Vail Health's outpatient pharmacies in Vail and Edwards. Patients will now be offered Safe Rx's Locking Pill Bottles (LPBs®) for all controlled substances at no additional cost.

"The Locking Pill Bottle is an effective safeguard, and it encourages education and discussion amongst our patients and the community on the dangers of certain medications. The hope is that this, and other measures, help prevent dangerous and highly-addictive prescription pills from falling into the wrong hands and being misused or abused," explains Vail Health's President and CEO Will Cook.

Locking Pill Bottles are a successful tool to fight the diversion of medications from the family medicine cabinet by teens, guests and contracted service providers in the home. Additionally, Locking Pill Bottles are used to safeguard against pediatric poisoning.

"Vail Health's leadership in LPB dispensing will help protect families and communities from the serious consequences of diversion from family medicine cabinets," said Milton Cohen, President & CEO at Safe Rx.

About Vail Health

Vail Health is a nonprofit community health care system with 12 locations across Eagle and Summit counties. Locally operated and governed by a volunteer board of directors, Vail Health has invested millions of dollars back into the community. For more information, visit www.vailhealth.org .

About Safe Rx LPBs®

Safe Rx Locking Pill Bottles (LPBs®) keep medicine from falling into the wrong hands. Physician-developed, child-resistant and senior-friendly certified, Safe Rx LPBs are a simple safe storage solution. They use a combination lock to protect individuals, families and communities from accidental pediatric poisoning and intentional drug abuse. For more information please visit www.safe-rx.com .

