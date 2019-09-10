Safe Rx presenting at exclusive investor conferences

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Medication Systems, a company creating a new category in secure cap and closure packaging with its initial award-winning launch of Safe Rx® Locking Pill Bottles (LPBs®), today announced its selection for additional exclusive investor conferences.

Safe Rx will be presenting in the Start-Up Pitch competition at the NACD's Global Board Leaders' Summit in Washington, DC on September 23, 2019. At the meeting, Directors from across the globe gather in Washington, DC, for four days of learning, inspiration, and connection.

Safe Rx will also be presenting at the TABOR Family Office Conference in Dallas, Texas on October 1, 2019. The conference will be attended by approximately 50 family offices and 25 - 30 investment managers.

Since the inception of its commercial development phase in early 2016, the Company has raised over $3.5 million in angel and seed stage capital over the course of three oversubscribed financing rounds. Its Safe Rx® LPBs won the prestigious Product Showcase Award at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' 2017 Total Store Expo, the largest pharmacy industry trade show in North America, and are sold to pharmacy retailers and major health systems.

LPBs cut off pilfering, the number one source for teen drug abuse in the U.S. and represent the first significant improvement to secure packaging for prescription drug dispensing since 1970, when the Poison Prevention Packaging Act established child resistant standards. More secure packaging has been cited as a key solution to the opioid epidemic by leading national experts from the Bloomberg School at Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt University Medicine and other academic and public health institutions.

About Safe Rx

Safe Rx LPBs® keep medicine from falling into the wrong hands. Physician-developed and supported by leading experts on the opioid epidemic, Safe Rx® LPBs protect individuals, families and communities from improper access to medication. The tamper-evident and pilfer-resistant locking vials are designed for use in dispensing and for consumer re-sale. Safe Rx LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Medication Systems LLC. For more information please visit www.safe-rx.com.

