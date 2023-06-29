Safe Security Joins MITRE Engenuity's Center for Threat-Informed Defense

News provided by

Safe Security

29 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Global Cyber Risk Quantification leader SAFE announces that the company is now a Research Sponsor with MITRE's Center for Threat-Informed Defense, empowering collaborative research to advance cyber risk defenses

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Security, the AI-Driven Cyber Risk Management company, announced today that it has joined the Center for Threat-Informed Defense (Center), operated by MITRE Engenuity, as a Research Sponsor. This partnership will enhance the organization's ability to develop resources to protect against cyberattacks through its unique approach to public interest collaborative research and development (R&D).

"We are proud to announce our partnership with the Center as a research sponsor and are excited to share our expertise to drive cybersecurity innovation," said Vidit Baxi CISO and Co-founder at Safe Security. "The Center promotes the co-development of new tools, techniques, and strategies to address challenges in today's highly vulnerable ecosystem. This program allows us to contribute and support global community engagement efforts in understanding and communicating cyber risk. Alongside industry members, we can better articulate and mitigate cyber risks, prioritize specific threat-informed actions to prevent breaches, ultimately contributing to the advancement and improvement of cyber defense."

In 2019, MITRE Engenuity was established as a subsidiary of the MITRE Corporation amid a noticeable shift in R&D investments moving towards the private sector. Recognizing that vital industry investments may become overwhelmed in the conceptual phase without proper guidance, the subsidiary aims to ensure effective implementation through nurturing and radical collaboration. Operating within the dynamic cybersecurity landscape, MITRE Engenuity brings together experts, organizations, and investors in a non-competitive environment to foster generational impact for the public good.

SAFE's research collaboration will build on the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, forming the foundation for a threat-informed defense approach to counter the latest techniques leveraged by today's most advanced threat actors. The Center also works to provide defenders with a deep understanding of adversary tradecraft and advances in developing countermeasures to prevent, detect, and mitigate modern threats by identifying trends in attacker behavior that can inform the threat intelligence community.

Using its AI-fueled cyber risk cloud of clouds platform for predicting and preventing cyber breaches, SAFE evaluates the efficacy of cyber controls by automatically mapping common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) and cyber controls across the kill chain using the MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks. This approach enables CISOs to visualize and assess cybersecurity. Predictive data models co-developed with MIT empower CISOs to translate the bits and bytes of cyber risk into dollars and cents, allowing them to communicate these risks to the board effectively and all risk stakeholders.

SAFE delivers a data-driven, real-time solution for measuring, managing, and mitigating cyber risk. It gives organizations an aggregated view of enterprise security risk by collating disparate cyber signals for single visibility across their attack surface, technology, people, and third parties. SAFE is dedicated to working with the Center in its continuous efforts to make meaningful contributions to the cybersecurity community, enabling organizations to move from a reactive state to a predictive posture to understand the likelihood of different cyber risk scenarios.

"The Center for Threat-Informed Defense serves as a hub for top-tier security teams worldwide to collaborate on identifying and resolving the most pressing challenges confronting cyber defenders," said Jonathan Baker, Co-Founder and Director of the Center for Threat-Informed Defense. "We are thrilled to have Safe Security on board as we strengthen our collective understanding of adversary behaviors and our ability to thwart cyber attacks."

About The Center for Threat-Informed Defense
The Center is a non-profit, privately funded research and development organization operated by MITRE Engenuity. The center's mission is to advance the state of the art and the state of the practice in threat-informed defense globally. Comprised of participant organizations from around the globe with highly sophisticated security teams, the center builds on MITRE ATT&CK, an important foundation for threat-informed defense used by security teams and vendors in their enterprise security operations. Because the center operates for the public good, outputs of its research and development are available publicly and for the benefit of all. For more information, contact [email protected].

About Safe Security:
Safe Security is the leader in cyber risk management SaaS platforms. It has redefined cyber risk measurement and management with its real time, data-driven approach that empowers enterprise leaders, regulators, and cyber insurance carriers to understand cyber risk in an aggregated and granular manner. Using SAFE's predictive AI-driven data models, co-developed with MIT, customers are now empowered to translate the bits and bytes of cyber risk into dollars and cents so that they can prioritize their cyber investments to most effectively mitigate their risk and understand the return on security investments. Having raised over $100M, Safe is growing over 200% year over year, consecutively for the last three years and serves some of the largest global enterprises. Visit safe.security and follow us at @SafeCRQ.

Media Contact:
Danielle Ostrovsky
Hi-Touch PR
410-302-9459
[email protected]

SOURCE Safe Security

