Safe Sets Documentary Fundraiser Offers Health Risk Report for Donors

21 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As film workers return to work after a prolonged strike action, many of the health and safety issues they have raised concerns about have not been addressed. Long hours, toxic exposures, sleep deprivation and a lax attitude toward work site safety all create a health risk profile for film workers that some argue may shorten their life expectancy by several years.

To highlight these issues, this week, documentary producer and medical doctor, Dr. Paul Heinzelmann, launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the completion of his feature-length documentary Safe Sets:DyingtoWorkintheFilmIndustry, which explores many of the systemic health and safety issues impacting North American Film workers.

The campaign offers an unusual reward for supporters who contribute $100 or more – a personalized health risk report conducted by Dr. Heinzelmann himself. Through an online questionnaire on health behaviors, family history and other health data, disease risks are assessed. Afterwards, Heinzelmann offers a virtual visit to discuss the results in greater detail, then compiles a Health Risk Report detailing individualized information on the donor's risk of depression and anxiety, heart attack or stroke, recommendations for screenings, and lifestyle changes to help workers stay healthy. Communications will be conducted through a secure, encrypted platform to ensure patient confidentiality.

"It's difficult for film workers to make time for medical appointments," says Heinzelmann. "They're working 12 hours a day or longer, often in remote locations and in very insecure positions. Taking time off to see a doctor can easily cost them a full day of income. So I created this remote health consultation service for film workers in the hope that it might incentivize people to tackle some of their health risks early on, before things get more difficult to manage."

Remote health services are ideal for film workers because appointments can be scheduled over a lunch break, which is less disruptive to the production and less of a risk for the worker in terms of lost income. "We put a lot of time into building a service that's optimized for the health needs of film workers," Heinzelmann says. "We thought it would make a pretty good perk for our crowdfunding campaign to finish the documentary. Many of our donors will be film workers who want to see more attention drawn to these systemic issues. Why don't we help them manage their own health at the same time?"

Film workers can sign up for the SetMD care Health Risk Report at https://www.setmd.care/. The crowdfunding campaign for Safe Sets can be found at Seed&Spark. Additional incentives include discounts on Safe Sets branded merchandise, early screening access, credit in the film and more.

website: https://www.safesetsmovie.org, https://www.setmd.care

Patsy Productions LLC is a Boston-based production company specializing in the creation of entertaining and informative documentary projects relating to human health.

Disclaimer

This service is provided for informational purposes only, and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. No patient-provider relationship is assumed through this service.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment, or before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of the information you receive from this service.

