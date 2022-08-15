Safe Storage Investors Announces Sale of Arnold Self Storage

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Storage Investors announced the sale of Arnold Self Storage, a 373-unit, 42,055 square foot self-storage facility located at 3577 North Eastman Road, Midland, Michigan 48642.

The sale was managed by Scott Rihm and Jesse Luke at EquiCap Commercial on behalf of the buyer and Frank DeSalvo and David Pelleshi of Sands Investment Group on behalf of the seller.

Safe Storage USA, and its affiliate partners, increased the rents substantially through value-add maintenance, operational efficiencies, and new forms of ancillary income streams – achieving a 97% occupancy at the point of sale.

"We are tremendously proud of the outcome of the Arnold Self Storage investment. We purchased the property at the height of the pandemic in a market entrenched with a tremendous amount of uncertainty and challenge. Through efficient cost management and a razor-sharp focus on delivering returns for our partners, we managed to achieve a 528% return on equity invested in just over 14 months. We thank all parties involved for making this transaction a success." (Russell Nersesov, Managing Director, Safe Storage Investors)

Safe Storage Investors is currently in the market to purchase additional self-storage facilities.

Safe Storage USA is a premier self-storage facility owner and operator. With units across the country, Safe Storage Investors provides safe and secure self-storage solutions for all storage needs. Founded by David Khantses and Russell Nersesov, Safe Storage Investors has grown into the go-to provider for individuals looking for an affordable and transparent self-storage experience. Safe Storage Investors prides itself on its integrated payment model and efficient online portal, making renting space a seamless and enjoyable process for tenants.

To learn more about Safe Storage Investors visit www.safestorageusa.com .

If you'd like to partner with Safe Storage Investors, receive passive income, and participate in the nation's exponential growth of self-storage needs, visit www.safestorageinvestors.com . Safe Storage Investors is Safe Storage Investors's affiliate investment and investor education program.

Contact:

Russell Nersesov

[email protected]

1-516-336-4884

SOURCE Safe Storage Investors