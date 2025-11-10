SAFE Structure Designs Awarded Multiple Contracts to Support Yulista's U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon Maintenance and Overhaul Program

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs, a leading Defense Contractor of ergonomic safety-first support equipment, announced today that it has been awarded multiple consecutive contracts to design, engineer, and manufacture specialized tooling and test stands for the U.S. Air Force's T-38 Talon aircraft. Under these contracts, SAFE Structure Designs is rebuilding and modernizing critical legacy tooling—equipment that had become outdated or unavailable, yet remains essential for performing accurate testing, calibration, and maintenance on the T-38's engines, transmissions, and other vital components. The newly engineered test stands will support Yulista Integrated Solutions, recently awarded the T-38 Talon Repair, Inspection, and Maintenance (TRIM) program by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Following a thorough review and evaluation process, Yulista selected SAFE Structure Designs for its proven capability, certified quality system, and consistent record of delivering precise, cost-effective results. "We're deeply thankful for the opportunity to serve alongside Yulista and the United States Air Force," said [Your Name], President & CEO of SAFE Structure Designs. "At SAFE, we see each project as a calling to provide excellence with integrity — creating tools and systems that protect lives and strengthen those who protect ours." SAFE Structure Designs' AS9100-certified quality program and its ability to perform under demanding timelines—often delivering ahead of schedule and below budget—were key factors in its selection. This award continues the long-standing working relationship between SAFE Structure Designs and Yulista, built on a shared commitment to precision, reliability, and service to the U.S. military. Together, the two companies have supported multiple branches of the Department of Defense—including the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps—providing safe, efficient, and innovative maintenance solutions across the fleet.

About SAFE Structure Designs
SAFE Structure Designs, LLC is an American engineering and manufacturing company specializing in aircraft maintenance stands, tooling, and support equipment for both military and commercial aviation. Through its AS9100-certified processes, SAFE Structure delivers ergonomic, safe, and cost-effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reduce maintenance downtime across the fleet. For more information, visit www.safestructuredesigns.com or contact [email protected].

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Achieves AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Advancing Strategic Readiness as a Key U.S. Defense Contractor

SAFE Structure Designs Awarded Contract to Engineer and Manufacture Custom Aircraft Maintenance Crane for the Presidential Aircraft Air Force One and Air Force Two

