SAFE Structure Designs Delivers Custom Aviation Maintenance Tooling for U.S. Army's CH-47 Chinook Block II Fleet

www.SAFE-2.com

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs, an American defense engineering and manufacturing company specializing in mission-critical military support equipment, announced the successful design and delivery of a custom aviation maintenance tooling suite supporting the United States Army's next-generation Boeing CH 47 Chinook Block II helicopter fleet.

The project required the development of specialized tooling used by Army aviation maintenance teams to safely remove, inspect, pressure-test, and reinstall fuel cell systems within the CH-47 Block II aircraft.

Block 2

SAFE Structure Designs was awarded the contract after a previous contractor's tooling effort failed to meet the Army's technical and operational requirements. The initial designs exceeded budget expectations, were poorly engineered, and did not adequately support the needs of Army aviation maintenance personnel.

Following that setback, SAFE Structure Designs (based on capability which is found at www.SAFE-2.com ) was tasked with stepping in to redesign and deliver a complete tooling solution capable of supporting the Army's new fleet of CH-47 Block II aircraft.

SAFE rapidly engineered, manufactured, and delivered the complete tooling system ahead of schedule and under budget, while exceeding the operational requirements defined by Army aviation technicians.

Custom Maintenance Tooling for Army Aviation

SAFE's engineering team designed and developed a series of specialized tools that enable Army maintenance personnel to efficiently service the aircraft's fuel cell systems.

Fuel Cell Removal and Installation Cradle

SAFE engineered a purpose-built cradle designed to safely remove and install the Chinook's fuel cells during maintenance operations. The cradle securely houses the fuel tank, allowing aviation technicians to perform inspections and servicing safely and efficiently while the fuel cell is removed from the aircraft.

Fuel Cell Pressure Test System

SAFE also developed a dedicated pressure-testing tool that allows maintainers to test fuel cells for leaks, cracks, or structural integrity issues before reinstalling them into the aircraft. This system improves maintenance reliability and helps ensure the fuel system meets strict operational readiness standards.

Custom Spreader Bar and Lift Attachments

To streamline removal and installation procedures, SAFE designed a custom spreader bar with specialized lift attachments that enable technicians to quickly and safely remove the fuel cells from the aircraft and reinstall them after maintenance is complete.

Together, the custom tooling system improves safety, increases maintenance efficiency, and reduces aircraft downtime for the Army's new CH-47 Block II helicopters.

Supporting the Army's Next-Generation Chinook Fleet

What began as a recovery effort following a failed tooling program quickly turned into a major success.

SAFE's engineering solutions not only met the Army's technical requirements but also expanded operational capabilities beyond what aviation technicians initially requested. The tooling ultimately provided additional functionality that further improved maintenance efficiency and safety during fuel cell servicing.

Following successful evaluation and deployment, the United States Army has begun placing multiple bulk orders for the tooling systems as part of an outfitting effort for military installations across the United States that will support the new CH-47 Block II aircraft fleet.

These tools will play an important role in helping maintain operational readiness for one of the U.S. Army's most important heavy-lift helicopter platforms.

Statement from SAFE Structure President and CEO

Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs, commented on the program's success:

"We are humbled that the United States Army trusted SAFE Structure to step in and solve a critical challenge. Our team approached this mission with the same mindset we bring to every project—work hard, solve the problem, and deliver equipment that supports the men and women who defend this country.

I believe God gives us the means and ability to meet the needs placed before us. The Army trusted us, and we put in the work to deliver."

Media Contact: SAFE Structure Designs Media Relations [email protected] Www.SAFE-2.com

SAFE Structure Designs is a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing company that develops specialized military support equipment, aviation maintenance systems, expeditionary platforms, and mission-critical tooling solutions for defense customers.

The company focuses on delivering high-performance engineering solutions that improve maintenance efficiency, safety, and operational readiness across U.S. military aviation platforms.

Built on principles of American manufacturing, faith-driven leadership, and a commitment to supporting the warfighter, SAFE Structure Designs partners with military customers to solve complex engineering challenges and deliver reliable equipment for the field.

SOURCE SAFE Structure Designs