Safe Summer Driving: It's Really Up To You

"Human error is still the deciding factor in the majority of accident cases that we see," notes attorney Marc Lamber with the Lamber Goodnow legal team at Fennemore Craig. "And when you factor in summer driving conditions, which can include more recreational driving, warmer and clearer conditions that encourage higher speed, and greater distractions, especially the use of cell phones when driving, the results can be catastrophic," adds Lamber.

In response, Lamber created the Stop Distracted Drivers initiative to help raise awareness to the preventable, but often deadly things that a lot of us think we can do while driving.

Here are some actions you can take to help ensure the safety of yourself and your kids over the summer:

Have your teenagers download one of several "driving mode" apps to their cellphones, which automatically send "I'm driving now" replies to texts and calls and holds all messages until you arrive.

Place all electronic devices in a bag and out of sight – this means driver and all passengers – and pull over when you need to make a call or send a message.

Educate family members that distracted driving is extremely dangerous, just like drunk driving or driving without a seat belt.

Avoid calling or texting friends, colleagues and family who you know are driving.

"Driving may be the most dangerous thing we do almost every day of our lives, but it becomes routine – and we don't consider it particularly risky," notes Lamber. "But now, take your attention away from the road and read a text message from a friend or quickly respond to an email, and what seems like a harmless deed can have deadly consequences, especially when done while you're driving."

