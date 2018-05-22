Safe-T-Alert Issues A Safe Boating Week Reminder

VOLO, Ill., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Industries, makers of the Safe-T-Alert™ brand of boating safety products, are issuing a Safe Boating Week reminder to all boaters to check for expired Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors.
Safe Boating Week is the perfect time to check that your CO alarm is installed and up to date. Boaters should check that their alarms are powered up and make sure that they have been replaced in the last five years.
"Safe Boating Week is a great time to make sure your boat is in good working order and make sure it's safe and ready for some fun this summer," said Jeff Wisniewski, President of MTI. "One simple item to include is making sure your CO alarm is up-to-date and correctly wired-in to the boats electrical system. It's one of the quickest and easiest inspections boaters can make as they gear up for summer and get their boats are ready for friends and family to enjoy."
Safe Boating Week runs from May 19 to May 25.
