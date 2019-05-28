Safe-T Announces an Order From a Leading European Consumer Electronics Manufacturer for its Software Defined Perimeter Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NADSAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a provider of Software-Defined Access (SDA) solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced the receipt of a purchase order for its Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution from a leading European manufacturer, specializing in the connected devices industry and IOT[1] solutions.

The customer was looking for a new solution to provide secured remote access to its internal services, as well as to connected lighting cloud platform, for employees, partners, DevOps[2] and others. The solution is intended to replace the customer's existing access solutions and to provide remote access for future services, which the customer plans on launching.

"We are pleased to have our solution selected by such a prestigious customer," said Noam Markfeld, Safe-T's VP of Sales. "This is a strong affirmation of the advantages of our offering in the SDP and Zero Trust market."

To Safe-T's knowledge, the customer chose Safe-T's SDP solution over the competition, as it was the only solution that can be deployed both on-premises or in the cloud, in addition to a variety of technology advantages, such as Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology, ease of deployment, and ability to adapt to the wide range of remote access use cases.

The purchase order is for a one-year subscription.

About Safe-T

Safe-T® Data A.R Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), is a provider of Software-Defined Access (SDA) and Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge. The Company's SDA platform reduces the attack surface, empowering enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation. With Safe-T's patented, multi-layer SDA, financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments can secure data, services, and networks from internal and external threats.

Forward-Looking Statements

[1] IOT - Internet of Things

[2] DevOps - Development and Operations

