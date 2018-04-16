Safe-T® Announces Approval from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Reverse-Access Technology

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (TASE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SFTTY) today announced that its Reverse-Access Technology has been granted a patent in the United States. On April 3, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved Safe-T's patent #9,935,958 entitled "Reverse Access Method for Securing Front-End Applications and Others."

Safe-T's Reverse-Access is a dual server technology, which removes the need to open any inbound ports within a firewall while allowing secure application access between networks. The patent is expected to help Safe-T maintain its position in the market, as well as bolster global commercial efforts.

"We are thrilled to continue to strengthen Safe-T's intellectual property portfolio with this latest patent for our Reverse-Access Technology," said Safe-T CEO Shachar Daniel. "This is an innovative technology that is a core component of our software defined perimeter offering, and the patent both protects and recognizes the uniqueness of the solution."

The Reverse-Access Technology provides Safe-T's customer with secure application access to the widest range of services on the market today – Web, WebDAV, RDP, SSH, SFTP, NTFS, proprietary TCP based applications, and more. It allows securing various use cases:

Secure application access

Logical network segmentation

Cloud to ground connectivity

The Reverse-Access Technology is based on two access components:

Access Gateway, installed in the cloud/DMZ/external/unsecured segment

Access Controller, installed in the internal/secured segment.

The Access Gateway is a front-end to all services/applications published to the Internet. It ensures that only legitimate session data can pass through into the internal service. The Access gateway performs TCP offloading, allowing it to support any TCP based application without the need to perform SSL decryption.

The Access Controller pulls the session data from the Access Gateway, performs layer 7 proxy functionality (SSL offloading, URL rewrite, authentication, and more), and only if the session is legitimate, it is passed to the destination application server.

Benefits of Safe-T's Reverse-Access technology include:

Client-less and VPN-less application access

Access to applications/services without opening incoming ports in the firewall

Support any TCP based application

Supports human, application and IOT device access

Bi-directional traffic is handled on outbound connections from the LAN to the outside world

Logically segmented networks

For more information about Safe-T's Reverse-Access Technology, visit www.safe-t.com.

ABOUT SAFE-T

Safe-T® (www.safe-t.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd. (TASE: SAFE), is a leading provider of software-defined access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge by masking data at the perimeter, keeping information assets safe and limiting access only to authorized and intended entities in hybrid cloud environments. Safe-T enhances operational productivity, efficiency, security, and compliance by protecting organizations from data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. With Safe-T's patented, multi-layer software-defined access, financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments can secure their data, services, and networks from internal and external data threats.

1 DMZ - Demilitarized Zone (sometimes referred to as a perimeter network)

