Safe-T Announces New Worldwide Channel Partner Program

Following significant growth in 2017, Safe-T has plans to continue the momentum by partnering with value-added resellers and systems integrators who play in the highly evolving IT landscape and customer technology environment.

"Safe-T is committed to building solid relationships with our channel partners," said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T. "We work closely with our global partners to ensure that each receives that personal level of service we have come to be known for in the industry."

"By partnering with Safe-T and adding the Software Defined Access suite to our portfolio of cyber-security solutions, we now have a more complete offering to our network of resellers and system integrators," said Carmen Muñoz, Managing Director for Exclusive Networks Iberia, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) company accelerating the growth of disruptive and innovative technologies around the world. "The benefits of the program will help grow the business of our partners by expanding to additional industries, such as financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments, where securing data, services, and networks from internal and external data threats is critical."

The Safe-T channel partner program offers myriad benefits, including direct sales and technical support, an exclusive portal with sales and marketing tools, product and solution training, marketing development funds, monthly newsletters, webinars and more. The partner program advantage includes:

Partner preferred margins on deal registration listed opportunities

Access to marketing development funds for joint lead generation activities

Direct touch sales and technical support

Leads sharing

Exclusive sales and marketing programs

"We are pleased to partner with Safe-T to enhance our solution portfolio by offering our customers an innovative approach to attack mitigation on business-critical services and sensitive data," said Gilbert Villacorta, Managing Director of APTSecure in the Philippines, a value-added distributor focusing on security solutions.

"It's simple: this partnership helps us deliver a superior service to our resellers and their customers," said Martin Whittle, COO of Ethos UK, a value-added distributor who specializes in the delivery of next generation technologies. "Through our reseller partners, Ethos helps bring to market cutting edge technologies. Our vision is to simplify the data center and solve real business problems whilst drastically cutting costs; this is in stark contrast to the trap many fall into of implementing technology for technology's sake. This includes enhanced operational productivity, efficiency, security, and compliance, all while protecting their most sensitive data from exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud."

For more information about the 2018 Safe-T partner program, visit https://www.safe-t.com/channel-partners/ For more information on Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com.

ABOUT SAFE-T

Safe-T® (www.safe-t.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd. (TASE: SAFE), is a leading provider of software-defined access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge by masking data at the perimeter, keeping information assets safe and limiting access only to authorized and intended entities in hybrid cloud environments. Safe-T enhances operational productivity, efficiency, security, and compliance by protecting organizations from data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. With Safe-T's patented, multi-layer software-defined access, financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments can secure their data, services, and networks from internal and external data threats.

