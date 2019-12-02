Safe-T Joins Fortinet as a Fabric-ready Technology Alliance Partner

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premises and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that it has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner program with its Software Defined Perimeter solution, to help organizations create a secure and agile remote access suit, based on Zero-Trust concepts. The integration with Fortinet delivers an advanced Zero Trust Network Access solution to control who can access internal and cloud services and how access is granted.

The joint solution grants access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need. This creates a "verify-first, access-second" Zero-Trust approach across an organization's applications, enabling enhanced security, greater visibility, and better user experience.

Safe-T's SDP solution controls the access to internal services and utilizes Fortinet FortiAuthenticator to authenticate each user. The joint solution can be deployed either by using Safe-T's on-premises SDP deployment or with Safe-T's cloud SDP service.

"Unlike the traditional approach to IT network security, Zero-Trust security means that no one from inside or outside the network is trusted by default, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network. By implementing this methodology, the organization can guarantee that its' applications and files are exposed only to those who are really supposed to have access to such data, thus prevent and reduce breaches," said Eitan Bremler, VP Products & Technology at Safe-T. "Joining the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program allows us to expand our eco-system of identity providers and integrate with the leading FortiAuthenticator solution. Through this integration, organizations can now create a 'verify-first, access-second' Zero-Trust approach across organizations' applications to minimize the attack surface ad reduce risk, as well as the complexity and costs associated with the growing need to protect enterprise systems and data."

Fortinet's technology alliance partner program is built on Fortinet products and solutions to help customers get even more value from their security deployments. Technology alliance partners are a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, which enables the development and delivery of truly comprehensive, end-to-end security solutions that can dynamically adapt to the evolving network architecture as well as the changing threat landscape. Alliance solutions provide customers with more effective security, and are pre-integrated, saving time and resources in deployment, operations, and support. Please visit the Fortinet Technology Alliances Ecosystem page for more information about this program.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T's SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its SDP solution, the advantages of the joint solution and its potential to address market need and/or demand. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 26, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

