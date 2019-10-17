SAFE-T Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announced today that on October 11, 2019, the Company received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the Company's closing bid price for its American Depositary Shares was below $1.00 per share for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the Notice, between August 29, 2019 and October 10, 2019.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until April 8, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. During the compliance period, the Company's American Depositary Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.

If the Company is not in compliance by April 8, 2020, the Company may be afforded a second 180-calendar day compliance period. To qualify for this additional time, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for Nasdaq with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period(s), including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's American Depositary Shares will be subject to delisting.

On October 7, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 20-for-1 reverse split of the Company's share capital. The reverse split will be effective on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of market open on October 21, 2019 (due to national holiday, the first trading date for the consolidated shares on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange will be October 22, 2019). Safe-T expects to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in connection with its scheduled reverse split, following ten consecutive trading days above $1.00.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T's SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses regaining compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, the reverse split and timing and effect thereof. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 26, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Shai Avnit, CFO

shai.avnit@safe-t.com

+972-986-661-10

SOURCE Safe-T

Related Links

http://www.safe-t.com

