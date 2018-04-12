Safe-T Wins 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Compliance and Authentication & Identity

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/555825/Safe_T_Logo.jpg )



As the perimeter is the first layer of authentication and access services into an organization, it's crucial that it is secured. Safe-T® Software-Defined Access (SDA) solves the trusted access challenge for organizations, concealing their sensitive data, and making it available to authorized and authenticated people only. Safe-T SDA controls the data access life cycle, putting organizations in charge of exactly who sees the data and how it is accessed and used on-premises and in the hybrid cloud.

Safe-T's SDA solution was also designed with compliance as a top priority. By preventing unauthorized access and usage of data, services, or APIs, incidents of data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud are significantly reduced. Safe-T ensures customer data is not compromised, thereby enabling enterprises to achieve General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

The directive of the GDPR is to ensure that companies collecting or processing personal data do not compromise it. To achieve this, organizations must follow strict authentication, access control, encryption, integrity, and audit standards. Safe-T has controls in place to ensure that only authorized users will have access, it can encrypt information in transit and at rest using AES, SSH and SSL protocols, has connectors to anti-malware and DLP scanning solutions, and provides event and action logging to achieve strict auditing compliance.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader and innovator in compliance by the Fortress Cyber Security Awards," said Safe-T CEO Shachar Daniel. "We work diligently to ensure that only those who have been authorized and are trusted have access to sensitive data, services and API's. Also, with compliance initiatives like GDPR being implemented across the world, it's critical for any global company to focus on solutions that will enable them to remain compliant and keep their data safe."

"We are so proud to name Safe-T as a winner in our inaugural Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of 35 innovators and innovations are leading the way in helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyber-attacks. Congratulations to all!"

About Safe-T http://www.safe-t.com

Safe-T®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd. (TASE: SAFE), is a leading provider of software-defined access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge by masking data at the perimeter, keeping information assets safe and limiting access only to authorized and intended entities in hybrid cloud environments. Safe-T enhances operational productivity, efficiency, security, and compliance by protecting organizations from data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. With Safe-T's patented, multi-layer software-defined access, financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments can secure their data, services, and networks from internal and external data threats.

About Business Intelligence Group http://www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

