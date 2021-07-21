Safe Velo is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Safe Velo is here. Erich Obst teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Safe Velo.

Erich's vision for Safe Velo came about after wanting to create a platform to keep people safe. Joggers, cyclists, and drivers are safer and more aware using this app. Cyclists and joggers will be able to set a ride or jog timeframe which will allow drivers the ability to see and react to cyclists and joggers from a safe distance.

Enter in your activity to get started! Visit the home screen to view the app's map and your safety options.

Introducing Safe Velo - an app that provides a safety net to joggers and cyclists while providing drivers the ability to see and react.

"Safe Velo has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I feel safer on the roads with this app." - User

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Post your route and overall time frame of your activity

Add photos to caution future users of upcoming hazards

View joggers and cyclists in your area

Users can gauge their overall time that has elapsed

Visit safevelo.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact Safe Velo LLC

Phone: 951-232-3101

Facebook: Search Safe Velo

Instagram: @safe.velo

Twitter: @safe_velo

Download from the app from App Store (iOS): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/safe-velo/id1495934222

SOURCE The Appineers