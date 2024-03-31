Safe2core Inc. Celebrates 14 Years in Business in San Jose, California

Safe2core Specializes in Ground Penetrating Radar, Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting and Many Other Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonio Guzman, Founder of Safe2core Inc. is pleased to announce that his company has reached a very significant milestone: 14 years in business in San Jose, California.

To read more about Safe2core and the services that they offer at their San Jose, California location, please visit https://safe2core.com/service-areas/northern-california/ .

As Guzman noted, Safe2core has definitely grown over the last 14 years. In addition to the location in San Jose, he has three additional locations throughout California, Arizona and Texas, each with a full team of highly skilled personnel.

Safe2core specializes in a number of services, including:

Ground Penetrating Radar

GPR

Concrete cutting

Core drilling

Utility locating

GPR scanning

Private utility locating

Underground utilities

Underground utility locator

Concrete scanning

Concrete X-ray

GPR concrete scanning

Concrete scanning services

CCTV pipeline inspection

"With over 45 years of combined experience, Safe2core has been solving many complex cases encountered by our customers in all types of projects, from small residential renovations to multimillion-dollar projects," Guzman said, adding that his technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures, varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs.

While Safe2core has scaled significantly over the years, one thing that has definitely not changed is their commitment to their valued customers. Regardless of the level of complexity of the work Safe2core is doing, Guzman said they strive to tackle all jobs with a "problem solving" attitude.

"Our goal is to provide customers with a solution. Our well trained staff uses a 'team work' approach that always has one objective: allowing our clients to perform destructive procedures in the most complex structural concrete members without damaging any embedded targets," Guzman said.

Safety, both of our employees and fellow construction workers, is always a priority in every project we undertake."

Guzman said that he and everyone at Safe2core are proud to have reached such an impressive milestone in business, and grateful for all of the customers they have served.

"We look forward to the next 14 years in business, and our continued growth and commitment to our clients," he said.

About Safe2core Inc.:

Safe2core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/ .

Safe2core Inc

3801 Charter Park Ct Ste A

San Jose, CA 95136

(408) 266-7000

