Safe2Core Inc Looks Ahead to and Prepares for a Busy 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonio Guzman, Founder of Safe2Core Inc., is pleased to announce that he is taking steps to prepare for what he anticipates to be a very busy 2021.

To learn more about how Safe2Core Inc., which provides concrete scanning, concrete cutting, utility locating and CCTV pipeline inspections, is looking ahead to 2021, please read https://www.safe2core.com/safe2core-looks-ahead-to-2021/.

As Guzman noted, while he knows that 2020 was hard on many sectors of the economy, Safe2Core Inc was able to maintain both their growth and momentum. Guzman and his entire team are indebted to their valued clients and they are truly grateful to have earned their trust.

For new clients who are still learning about how Safe2Core Inc can assist them during construction projects and other opportunities, the new article also helps to introduce people to the company's comprehensive utility locating and concrete scanning services.

For example, when there is a need to cut, core or drill into concrete, asphalt or another type of hard surface, it is vital that people know what is underneath or behind it. Not doing so could result in seriously damaging equipment or having crew members being gravely injured.

"Safe2Core's nondestructive scanning gives you a complete, accurate picture of the area you're working in, revealing the location of hidden obstructions so you can maximize safety and efficiency," the article noted, adding that similarly, their private utility locating ground penetrating radar can make project planning safer.

"State and local utility marking services only tell you where utilities are in the public rights of way around the site—not on the site itself, where they are considered private utilities."

Safe2Core's GPR helps to locate and identify utilities so construction crews can tie in easily and safely with less wasted time and money.

About Safe2Core Inc.:

Safe2Core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/.

Safe2core Inc

3801 Charter Park Ct Suite a,

San Jose, CA 95136

(408) 266-7000

SOURCE Safe2core Inc