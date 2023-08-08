Safe2core Inc. Offers Reliable Private Utility Locating Services By Highly Trained Technicians

News provided by

Safe2core Inc

08 Aug, 2023, 16:08 ET

Safe2core Inc. Can Locate Private Utilities That Are Not Typically Marked During Public Utility Locator Servicing By the State

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe2core Inc., a concrete cutting and scanning company, is pleased to announce that they have posted an in-depth article that covers a very important service: Private Utility Locating.

To read the new blog in its entirety, please check out https://safe2core.com/safe2core-inc-offers-private-utility-locating-services/.

As the blog notes, while many property owners realize the importance of the "call before you dig rule," and will usually phone 811 for help, most locator services that are operated by the state do not typically mark underground private utilities.

This oversight can lead to major problems during the excavation, if and when someone inadvertently hits a buried private utility line that the property owner did not know was there.

To help ensure that private underground utility lines are located and marked, and not damaged during the project, property owners should consider working with the highly knowledgeable and thoroughly trained team from Safe2core Inc.

"Each Safe2core Inc. GPR technician undergoes extensive training to safely and accurately find unmarked or unknown utilities. Once a technician locates a utility, they trace the line back to its source and note the location of the line, allowing property owners and construction managers to determine the best course of action for working in the area in a safe manner," the blog notes, adding that these underground locators can be helpful for planning traffic control and work operations while allowing to work to continue as expeditiously as possible.

In addition, thanks to advances in ground penetrating radar, trained technicians from Safe2core Inc.are now able to safely and quickly locate even the utilities that have traditionally been thought of as "unlocatable." This can include gas lines which don't typically have an electromagnetic or thermal signature.

About Safe2core Inc.:

Safe2core Inc. personnel have more than 40 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/.

SOURCE Safe2core Inc

