Safe2Core Inc. Posts New Blog About Concrete Scanning, Including What the Service Can Find and Why it is Important

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Safe2Core Inc., a concrete scanning and cutting company based in San Jose, California, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new blog to their website that explains concrete scanning in great detail, including what the service can find.

To read the new blog, which is titled "What Is Concrete Scanning And What Can It Find?" in its entirety, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/what-is-concrete-scanning-and-what-can-it-find/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Safe2Core Inc. understand that while they have an in-depth knowledge about concrete scanning, others often have questions about this important service and how it works.

This inspired them to post the new blog and explain the concrete scanning process, as well as when, where and why it can be used.

"Concrete scanning is a non-destructive concrete assessment method which uses ground penetrating radar, or GPR, to evaluate the integrity of the structure in place and locate embedded utilities prior to concrete cutting, coring, drilling, etc.," the blog noted, adding that because GPR uses reflected radio waves, this concrete imaging method is safe, non-invasive, more effective and versatile than X-ray for concrete assessment of columns, slabs and walls.

Concrete scan technology can be used in a variety of situations, including subsurface utility engineering, underground utility locating, preconstruction utility mapping and planning and preparing for CCTV, video or other pipe inspections.

As the blog notes, GPR is vital for the safety of workers and the success of new and existing concrete construction traffic control, utility placement and other projects. As its name implies, concrete scanning can be done on just about any concrete surface, including slab on grade, decks, sidewalks and roadways.

Safe2Core Inc. personnel have more than 40 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs.

