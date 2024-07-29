Safe2core Inc. Posts Updated Airport and Transportation Portfolio Page to its Website

Safe2core Specializes in Comprehensive Concrete and Utility Services, Including Airport Infrastructure

PHOENIX, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonio Guzman, Founder of Safe2core Inc. is pleased to announce that he has posted an updated airport and transportation portfolio page to his company's website.

To check out the updated page, and learn more about the airport and transportation services that Safe2core offers, please visit https://safe2corestg.wpenginepowered.com/airports/.

As Guzman noted, he and his team at Safe2core truly understand the critical nature of airport operations, including the importance of maintaining uninterrupted service.

"Our advanced technology and experienced team provide reliable solutions to detect and address subsurface issues, enhancing the safety and efficiency of airport construction and maintenance projects," he said, adding that airports can trust Safe2core to deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, ensuring that they remain safe and operational.

The airport and transportation portfolio page now includes updated and useful information about the role of ground penetrating radar (GPR), and how this service is reshaping airport terminal development by streamlining planning and construction.

"By accurately identifying the location of subsurface features, GPR reduces the risk of damaging existing structures during expansions and renovations," the Safe2core website noted.

The GPR services offered by Safe2core also help maintain the infrastructure of airport taxiways, which in turn helps keep busy airports on schedule.

By accurately mapping the subsurface condition, GPR assessments inform targeted maintenance efforts, thereby avoiding the economic consequences often associated with broad, unscheduled repairs.

Guzman and his team at Safe2core are committed to collecting and providing their airport and transportation clients with:

Real-Time Data: GPR provides instantaneous feedback on the taxiway's condition, allowing for a quick response.

Operational Efficiency: By revealing precisely where attention is needed, GPR reduces the need for wide-scale disruptions to flight schedules.

Safety Compliance: The use of GPR ensures that taxiways are maintained to comply with safety standards and regulations.

Airport owners and operators who are ready to enhance their next airport project are welcome to reach out to Guzman at any time for assistance and/or questions about his company's services.

"Contact us now and propel your construction project with the safety, accuracy, and efficiency that our ground penetrating radar services deliver. Let's elevate airport construction standards together," Guzman said.

About Safe2core Inc.:

Safe2core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/.

SOURCE Safe2Core Inc