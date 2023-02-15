Safe2Core Posts New Blog About Ground-Penetrating Radar

When it Comes to Accurately Locating Unmarked Underground Utilities, Ground-Penetrating Radar By Safe2Core is Definitely the Best Option

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe2Core is pleased to announce that they have just posted a new blog to their website that takes an in-depth look at a very important type of technology: ground-penetrating radar.

To read the blog in its entirely, please visit https://safe2core.com/why-use-ground-penetrating-radar-on-construction-sites/ .

As the blog noted, knowing the precise location and depth of unmarked underground utilities is critical. If they are not accurately located, a project can turn deadly.

Fortunately, by using ground-penetrating radar (GPR), which is also sometimes referred to as "georadar," Safe2Core can correctly locate underground objects in an accurate and affordable way.

The basic idea behind GPR technology is very simple. Probes are inserted into the surface to be analyzed, which creates electrical radar pulses within the zone.

This innovative process will then produce subsurface reflections from objects embedded within the native material.

"By moving the probes around within the 'box' of the search zone, a complete image and record of the location of anything below the surface as far down as the radar frequencies used can reach is created," the blog noted, adding that GPR wave technology is often employed in situations where there is very little margin for error and getting the precise information and accurate locations quickly could literally be a matter of life and death.

Common GPR applications for construction sites include:

3D imaging

Data collection

Concrete scanning

Concrete structural examination

Public and private utility locating

Subsurface structure location

Subsurface utility identification, such as sewer lines

Underground utility mapping

"At Safe2Core, we hope our GPR systems will never be needed for stakes quite that high when using ground-penetrating radar for construction sites, but if they are, Safe2Core is proud to say we have the right equipment and GPR training for the job," the blog noted.

About Safe2Core:

Safe2Core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/ .

Safe2Core

3801 Charter Park Ct. Suite A

San Jose, CA 95136

SOURCE Safe2core Inc