SafeAirbags.com and Morgan Freeman Urge You to Check Your Airbags

The broadcast campaign is part of the ongoing efforts to reach over 41 million vehicle owners in America who have been affected by the Takata airbag recall, and spread the word that a part inside the recalled airbags can explode, causing serious injury, or even death. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that 16 people in the U.S. have been killed, and hundreds of others are alleged to have been injured, by this defect.

The severity of the recall caught the attention of Mr. Freeman. The television, radio and digital spots will highlight Freeman asking people everywhere for their help in raising awareness of the recall and encouraging viewers and listeners to visit SafeAirbags.com to see if their vehicle is on the recall list.

"It's the goal of SafeAirbags.com to help ensure the safety of all consumers affected by this recall," said Patrick Juneau of SafeAirbags.com. "Unfortunately, many consumers have disregarded warnings or postponed getting their airbags repaired, and some consumers still may not be aware that their vehicle is included in this serious recall."

Juneau was appointed by a Federal court in Florida to administer an outreach program aimed at repairing these defective airbags.

"We hope enlisting the support of a celebrity such as Mr. Freeman will cause more consumers to better understand the severity and urgency of this recall, check their vehicles, and contact their local dealerships immediately to schedule a free recall repair if they are affected."

The television spots will run nationally in the morning and during prime time on major networks and cable channels beginning August 5, and through October of this year. A radio and digital ad campaign will complement the television ads.

To see if your vehicle is affected by this urgent safety recall, visit www.SafeAirbags.com or www.NHTSA.gov/Recalls.

SOURCE SafeAirbags.com

Related Links

http://SafeAirbags.com

