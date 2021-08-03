SafeAuto Is Giving Away $25,000 in Uber Rides to Keep Drivers Safe

August 2020 was the deadliest month on the road for drivers last year, with alcohol being involved in 21% of all vehicle fatalities ,the highest percentage of alcohol-related traffic deaths for any month of the year. It leads up to Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally considered one of the most dangerous holidays for drunk driving.

So this month, to keep drivers safe on the road, SafeAuto is giving away $25,000 in Uber rides. To win a $25 Uber gift card, all you must do is:

Follow SafeAuto on Instagram

Like the posts about staying sober while driving, which will be posted at noon EDT on Wednesdays through September 1

through Share the post to your story/feed and tag SafeAuto

The gift card will be sent within 10 days, additional rules apply*.

"Driving impaired is dangerous and can not only cost lives, it can also cost you a lot of out-of-pocket money," Davies said. "Your first DUI offense may cost upwards of $10,000 in fines, legal fees and other related expenses, while a DUI conviction can increase premiums and make it more difficult to get car insurance."

SafeAuto specializes in helping drivers get the coverage they need to stay legal for less. If you need help getting back on the road after a DUI license suspension, call SafeAuto for flexible car insurance and low down payments.

For more information about the We Got You: Drive Sober Get Rewarded giveaway, click here .

*Must be 18 years old or older to enter. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized Instagram account holder used to submit at time of entry. The "authorized account holder" is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to a particular Instagram account. A potential winner may be requested to provide Sponsor with proof that the potential winner is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry. Limit one (1) entry per person and per e-mail address. The Prize can be redeemed only on Uber accounts and cannot be redeemed against Uber Eats accounts. The Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. Winning entries will be notified within ten (10) days after entry through a link to the Uber Gift Card in their Instagram Direct Messages. There will only be 1,000 Uber gift cards distributed throughout the promotion, if 1,000 Uber Gift Cards are distributed any entries after will not be eligible to win. Void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited. Employees, directors and officers, and their immediate families, of SafeAuto ("Sponsor") its affiliates, subsidiaries, and divisions advertising and promotion agencies and prize partners are not eligible to enter. The promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. US law governs this promotion. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, the promotion is void where prohibited. There is no purchase requirement to enter the promotion. Purchases do not improve the chances of winning.

About SafeAuto

Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. has been a leading provider of affordable state minimum coverage since its founding in 1993. From humble beginnings in a small, one-room office downtown to a full office building near Easton Town Center, SafeAuto has always been proud to call Columbus, Ohio home. With an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and the idea that everybody has the right to have insurance, we're now providing options in 28 states for drivers who are looking to save hard-earned dollars. SafeAuto offers flexible payment plans, immediate coverage, and 24/7 customer service through the phone and web. Whether you're looking for auto, commercial, home, life, motorcycle or renters insurance, our dedicated team rides with you around the clock to ensure we are providing you the coverage that fits your needs. Our agents are available to assist you 24/7 at 1-800-SAFEAUTO (1-800-723-3288). Play it safe with SafeAuto! For more information, visit www.safeauto.com .

