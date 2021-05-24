SafeAuto Partners with Hugo to Offer Cost-Effective, Pay-as-You-Go Car Insurance

SafeAuto has partnered with Hugo to offer pay-as-you-go car insurance tailored to dollar-conscious drivers. Tweet this

"For over 25 years, we've focused on providing our customers with the best coverage at an affordable cost," said Ron Davies, CEO, SafeAuto. "Partnering with an innovative company like Hugo helps us offer more solutions so customers can get the coverage they need at a price they can afford."

Usage-based insurance, which is predicted to see a 50% increase this year, can be the most cost-effective way to insure a vehicle that a driver owns. As the world's first pay-as-you-go liability insurance company, Hugo gives customers true flexibility.



"Every driver needs liability car insurance, so Hugo was made with two goals in mind: make that insurance accessible and affordable for everyone," shared David Bergendahl, CEO, Hugo. "This partnership helps us accomplish these goals, and our technology makes it quick and easy for folks to get a policy and give it a try."



Customers are able to buy packages of 3, 7, 14, or 30 days to get started. They pay a flat rate when their coverage is on, and can turn coverage on and off through a web app or by text message, extending their insurance budget with no monthly payments.

"All our member reviews highlight how much folks appreciate being able to pay at their own pace and avoid down payments," said Bergendahl.



"The pandemic has impacted many people financially and changed driving habits," Davies said. "Pay-as-you-go plans are a solution that provides drivers with a sense of safety knowing they are covered behind the wheel while only buying what fits their budget."

About SafeAuto

SafeAuto Insurance Group has been a leading provider of affordable state minimum coverage since its founding in 1993. From humble beginnings in a small, one room office downtown to a full office building near Easton Town Center, SafeAuto has always been proud to call Columbus, Ohio home. With an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and the idea that everybody has the right to have insurance, we're now providing options in 28 states for drivers who are looking to save hard-earned dollars. SafeAuto offers flexible payment plans, immediate coverage, and 24/7 customer service through the phone and web. Whether you're looking for auto, commercial, home, life, motorcycle or renters insurance, our dedicated team rides with you around the clock to ensure we are providing you the coverage that fits your needs. Our agents are available to assist you 24/7 at 1-800-SAFEAUTO (1-800-723-3288). Play it safe with SafeAuto! For more information, visit www.safeauto.com .

About Hugo

Hugo builds cutting edge technology to make financial stability achievable for every American. Hugo's flagship product is the world's first pay-as-you-go liability insurance. It gets rid of large upfront fees and down payments, delivers insurance at a flat daily rate, and lets drivers turn their coverage on and off straight from their phone. For more information, visit www.withhugo.com .

Media Contact:

MediaSource on behalf of SafeAuto

Shreya Bhola

[email protected]

SOURCE SafeAuto